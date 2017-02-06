See Lady Gaga 's amazing half-time show at the Super Bowl LI

It's the news which has delighted Little Monsters across the UK.

Yes, Lady Gaga is on her way to these shores as part of her Joanna World Tour.

The Poker Face singer sent viewers of her Super Bowl half-time show into a frenzy last night (Sunday, February 5) with a mic-dropping performance at the huge American football game between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Flacons.

Now she's announced details of when and where she will play in the UK in 2017.

(Photo: AP)

Where can you see Lady Gaga this year?

The six-time Grammy winner will perform at...

The O2, London – October 9

Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham – October 15

Manchester Arena, Manchester – October 17

(Photo: AP)

When do the tickets go on sale?

There's a fan and O2 pre-sale starts Wednesday (February 8) at 9am. Fans can click here for their tickets.

The Live Nation pre-sale begins at 9am on February 9 and general sale on February 10 via Ticketmaster . Visit www.livenation.co.uk for more.