Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Lion Salt Works Museum in Northwich will host a visual delight when a new exhibition of 14 colourful 1930s-style railway posters promoting the many attractions of Mid Cheshire Railway Line is unveiled for the first time from August 8-September 3.

Produced by the Mid Cheshire Community Rail Partnership and designed by artist Nicky Thompson of Chester-based Lemondrop Creative, the posters are intended to evoke the Golden Age of British Travel and encourage holiday-makers in the North West and beyond to embrace the spirit of adventure and explore the sites of the region by rail.

There is no charge to view the exhibition and regular tours will take place.

On Sunday, August 6 at 2.30pm there will be a public preview and talk about the artistic inspiration for these posters at the museum. For more information, contact the Lion Salt Works Museum on 01606 275040.

The railway posters are characterised by blocky vibrant colours and feature general scenes of cities such as Chester, Manchester and Stockport.

In addition, they capture interesting sites near rail stops - for instance, Lostock Gralam features the Lion Salt Works Museum and Northwich’s stop is illustrated by the impressive Cathedral of the Canals, the Anderton Boat Lift.

Other posters include Delamere, Knutsford, Hale, Altrincham and Chester Zoo.

Cabinet member for communities and wellbeing at Cheshire West and Chester Council, Cllr Louise Gittins, said: “The railway posters of the 1930s hailed a new era of train travel and this imaginative campaign featuring 14 railway stops on the Mid-Cheshire Railway line hopes to trigger a similar reaction.

“I think this is a marvellous initiative and an excellent way of showcasing the beautiful attractions of the region. Not only can visitors view the exhibition free-of-charge at the Lion Salt Works Museum, but they can also buy their own copies of the posters and postcards. They make an excellent present and I am sure there will be high demand for them.”

Mid-Cheshire community rail partnership officer Sally Buttifant said: “It is easy when you’re on a train not to appreciate what lies just beyond the station. We hope this poster campaign will open people’s eyes and encourage them to step off the train and explore – just like the visitors did in the 1930s.

“Each station will feature its bright new poster and we hope commuters and rail goers will be interested and pleased by these colourful additions to the stations. To encourage interest in the free exhibition at the award-winning Lion Salt Works Museum, postcards of the posters will also be handed out at stations."