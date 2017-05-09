Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In celebration of style and elegance, Chester Races Boodles May Festival plays host to not one but two best dressed competitions this year.

The festival gets off to a stylish start with the first men’s best dressed competition on the 118BET Chester Cup Day on Wednesday (May 10).

One fashionable gent will win a tailored suit from style partner Gieves & Hawkes, with two runners-up taking home prizes from Blue Air courtesy of judges The Essential Journal as well as Chester Racecourse.

Founder of The Essential Journal Rich Singleton said: “We are looking forward to working with partners Blue Air and Gieves & Hawkes on presenting the winner with a prize that commends their chosen ensemble.”

The Boodles Ladies Day best dressed competition takes place on Thursday (May 11) and is a chance for the stylish ladies of Chester and beyond to show off their style from hat to heel.

One chic lady will win £3,000 worth of Boodles jewellery with second and third prizes from Chester’s style partners Laura Apsit-Livens and Abi Fisher.

To enter, racegoers must simply have their photograph taken between 11.30am and 2.30pm by one of the Best Dressed teams roaming around or at the Best Dressed Flower Wall in the Paddock area and enter their details.

The stylish panel of judges will then select the finalists who will be contacted before 3pm to make their way to the parade ring for the big reveal.

It’s not just about the outfit, the judges are looking for the whole package. So dress to impress, make a maximum effort and show creativity in coordinating your raceday outfit.

Those wishing to see more during the build-up can engage with the hashtags #BMFMensBestDressed and #BMFBestDressed.