The Spirit of Christmas is retuning to Chester Cathedral for its 22nd year.

Tickets are now on sale for the annual carol concert which takes place on Friday, November 24.

The magical, star-studded evening which raises money for The Neuromuscular Centre will be hosted by Matthew Kelly of Stars in their Eyes fame, and a host of famous faces from stage and screen to perform festive readings.

This year the line-up includes Adrian Scarborough, who played Pete in Gavin & Stacey, and is also known for The King’s Speech, Les Misérables and Notes on a Scandal, alongside Claire Skinner who is best known for playing Sue in Outnumbered for nine years, Beth Killian in Sleepy Hollow and Magda in Bridget Jones’s Diary.

Carolyn Pickles, who played Professor Charity Burbage in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 and plays Maggie Radcliffe in Broadchurch, as well as Jemma Redgrave who is best known for playing Bernie Wolf in Holby City, Kate Stewart in Doctor Who, Eleanor Bramwell in Bramwell, and Evie Wilcox in Howards End.

Ticket prices start at £12.50 and can be purchased online at www.nmcentre.com or by phoning the Fundraising team on 01606 861733.

Doors will open at 7.00pm and the concert will begin at 7.30pm. For £55, enjoy Central Nave seating for a fantastic view of the concert, plus the opportunity to mingle with the Celebrities after in a Champagne and canapé Reception at the Cathedral’s Refectory.

The Neuromuscular Centre is a charity in Winsford that provides a range of services for young people and adults with muscular dystrophy, a severe and debilitating muscle wasting condition.

Attending this event is just one of the many ways you can support this unique and inspirational charity, which exists as the only one of its kind in the UK and Europe.

All performers are appearing subject to work commitments.