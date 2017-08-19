Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A great day was had by Chester and Hoole women to raise funds and awareness for ovarian cancer.

Sixty ladies packed into The Suburbs and The Hollows restaurant in Hoole where there were fashion shows from Hoole boutique Erj and new watch and jewellery shop Watchnation.

Many other local businesses supported the event including Fresh Florists and The Secret Spa.

Guests were indulged from the moment they walked in and were welcomed with fizz and canapés followed by an amazing three course lunch which included a little surprise of semi-naked chocolatiers.

All in all the day was a great success and raised almost £3,000 for the Ovarian Cancer Charity.

The next event will take place on August 31 where they hope to raise further funds for this cause.

To book tickets call 01244 344700 or 01244 344325 or email holla@thesuburbs-.co.uk.