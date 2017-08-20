Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

‘Glitz and glamour’ will be the theme of the Helsby Golf Club Powered Wheelchair Appeal’s next fundraiser.

This year’s instalment of the annual event to raise money to provide powered wheelchairs to deserving youngsters across Cheshire will be held at Chester Racecourse on Saturday, September 9.

Guests will be greeted with champagne on arrival, followed by a three-course dinner with wine.

Entertainment will be provided by magicians, casino tables, a live band, raffle and photo booth.

But the highlight of the evening will be the presentation of five wheelchairs to local youngsters accompanied by their families.

The appeal has been raising funds for the past 34 years and will present their 367th wheelchair in September.

Last year’s event raised £7,000 for the charity.

If you would like tickets to support the appeal, please contact Claudia Dickens at keedays@hotmail.co.uk or on 07738 058656.