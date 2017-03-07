Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Everyone knows how much kids love Kinder eggs, so it's no surprise the giant version is going down a storm for Easter .

When we say giant, they're not really that giant, but they are FIVE TIMES the size of the usual eggs and have the same milky white lining inside.

They are themed as either My Little Pony or Transformers Robots in Disguise. The eggs, which cost between £5 and £10, have a toy inside, usually in kit form for children to build.

Here's where you can pick up the eggs and how much you'll need to shell out...

Asda

With its three for £10 offer on the eggs, Asda is no doubt among the cheapest places to get them.

There is a £25 minimum spend for home delivery.

Tesco

Tesco has both varieties on sale for £5 each.

It's currently running offers on other Kinder products, including the smaller Kinder Joy eggs, which are two for £1.60; the Kinder Mini Chocolate Pouch , reduced from £1.50 to £1, and the Kinder Surprise three pack , two for £3.

Amazon

The online retailer has both varieties in stock but they're more expensive than the supermarkets.

The My Little Pony and Transformers eggs cost from £10.97 each.