Load mobile navigation
What's Ongallery

Queen's Park High School prom 2017

Students partied the night away at The DoubleTree Hilton

  • Share
  1. Queen's Park High School prom at Double Tree by Hilton1 of 13
  2. Queen's Park High School prom at Double Tree by Hilton2 of 13
  3. Queen's Park High School prom3 of 13
  4. Oliwia Ilnicka, Caitlin Jones and Poli Mitova4 of 13
  5. Queen's Park High School prom at Double Tree by Hilton5 of 13
  6. Queen's Park High School prom6 of 13
  7. Queen's Park High School prom7 of 13
  8. Queen's Park High School prom8 of 13
  9. India Watts9 of 13
  10. Queen's Park High School prom at Double Tree by Hilton10 of 13
  11. Queen's Park High School prom at Double Tree by Hilton11 of 13
  12. Queen's Park High School prom at Double Tree by Hilton12 of 13
  13. Queen's Park High School prom at Double Tree by Hilton13 of 13
More On
ChesterSpice Girls-themed 90s party to be held in Chester
Say you'll be there?
TattenhallTattenhall farmer to launch glamping getaway this summer
Broad Oak Farm on the Bolesworth estate aims to have new venue open to the public on August 1
TravelWATCH: First pictures and video of Titanic 2 ahead of 2018 maiden launch
Haunting images show how closely the new vessel will resemble tragic liner
Chester RacesWhen are the Chester Races 2017 fixtures?
Full details of this year's fixtures at Chester Racecourse
ChesterOpening date confirmed for bakery that has 200 different muffin flavours on the menu
The international muffin chain is to open in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre
ChesterSpice Girls-themed 90s party to be held in Chester
Say you'll be there?
School PromsQueen's Park High School prom 2017
Students partied the night away at The DoubleTree Hilton
In The NewsA zombie, dinosaur but no redhead – here are Apple's new emojis
Apple has unveiled the emojis it plans to release later this year
The Great British Bake OffBake Off star Paul Hollywood in Chester for new TV series
Exclusive interview with former Chester Grosvenor head baker who promises Channel 4 version will be just as good
ChesterChester group takes part in emotional performance at Llangollen Eisteddfod
SCOPE Flemenco Group involved in acclaimed piece Making Waves
Cheshire weatherThunderstorms, hail and heavy rain predicted for Chester and Ellesmere Port
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain
CourtsChester pool team's ex-chairman ordered to pay £1,000
Court heard former England seniors player owed money after collecting subs and for cost of replacement balls
ChesterChester drug dealer who swallowed 14 wraps of drugs to avoid arrest is jailed
Gregory Dean threw the rest of the drugs into the canal
The Great British Bake OffBake Off star Paul Hollywood in Chester for new TV series
Exclusive interview with former Chester Grosvenor head baker who promises Channel 4 version will be just as good
Chester FCChester FC announce 'major' sponsorship agreement for East Stand
Chester-based firm Red Insure to take over naming rights from Maxiflow
NorthwichDelay in opening of Acton Swing Bridge in Northwich
Road surfacing issues will put back reopening date by a week
Chester FCAltrincham FC v Chester FC: Live updates from Moss Lane
The Blues are back in pre-season action with a trip to Alty for friendly number five
ChesterSpice Girls-themed 90s party to be held in Chester
Say you'll be there?
School PromsQueen's Park High School prom 2017
Students partied the night away at The DoubleTree Hilton
CourtsChester pool team's ex-chairman ordered to pay £1,000
Court heard former England seniors player owed money after collecting subs and for cost of replacement balls
Top Stories
Tatton ParkAdvice for drivers heading for RHS Flower Show at Tatton Park
The annual floral spectacular takes place at Cheshire venue from July 19-23
NorthwichDelay in opening of Acton Swing Bridge in Northwich
Road surfacing issues will put back reopening date by a week
ChesterSpice Girls-themed 90s party to be held in Chester
Say you'll be there?
CourtsChester pool team's ex-chairman ordered to pay £1,000
Court heard former England seniors player owed money after collecting subs and for cost of replacement balls
Cheshire West and Chester CouncilHundreds of Cheshire West businesses to benefit from £1.5m council funding
The Business Rates Revaluation Relief Scheme will support smaller local firms
Chester FCChester FC announce 'major' sponsorship agreement for East Stand
Chester-based firm Red Insure to take over naming rights from Maxiflow
ChesterChester drug dealer who swallowed 14 wraps of drugs to avoid arrest is jailed
Gregory Dean threw the rest of the drugs into the canal
The Great British Bake OffBake Off star Paul Hollywood in Chester for new TV series
Exclusive interview with former Chester Grosvenor head baker who promises Channel 4 version will be just as good
Cheshire weatherThunderstorms, hail and heavy rain predicted for Chester and Ellesmere Port
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain
Traffic and TravelRoadworks for £1.1m safety scheme at Two Mills get under way
New 320m cycle path to be created and right turn lanes improved
In The NewsA zombie, dinosaur but no redhead – here are Apple's new emojis
Apple has unveiled the emojis it plans to release later this year
BlaconStolen ashes of Blacon man are found in the street
Thief has 'sudden pang of conscience' and leaves them under a car after a media campaign
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay