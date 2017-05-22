What's OngalleryThe Essar Chester 2017 Half MarathonA gallery of photos taken at the Chester Half Marathon on Sunday, May 21 ShareByLeah Jones13:06, 22 MAY 2017Updated13:07, 22 MAY 2017The Essar Chester 2017 Half Marathon on Sunday, May 21 (Photo: Andy Scargill)1 of 23The Essar Chester 2017 Half Marathon on Sunday, May 21 (Photo: Andy Scargill)2 of 23Ellie Fernyhough took part in the Chester Half Marathon Fun Run3 of 23A few of the front runners at the Chester Half Marathon on Sunday, May 21 (Photo: Andy Scargill)4 of 23The winner of The Essar Chester 2017 Half Marathon on Sunday, May 21 (Photo: Andy Scargill)5 of 23Dee Point Primary School pupils ready to support Mrs Lawrence and parents at the Chester Half Marathon (Photo: Andy Scargill)6 of 23Dee Point Primary School pupils ready to support Mrs Lawrence and parents at the Chester Half Marathon (Photo: Andy Scargill)7 of 23Dee Point Primary School pupils ready to support Mrs Lawrence and parents at the Chester Half Marathon (Photo: Andy Scargill)8 of 23The Essar Chester 2017 Half Marathon on Sunday, May 21 (Photo: Andy Scargill)9 of 23The Essar Chester 2017 Half Marathon on Sunday, May 21 (Photo: Andy Scargill)10 of 23The winner of The Essar Chester 2017 Half Marathon on Sunday, May 21 (Photo: Andy Scargill)11 of 23Dee Point Primary School pupils supporting Mrs Lawrence and parents at the Chester Half Marathon (Photo: Andy Scargill)12 of 23Dee Point Primary School pupils supporting Mrs Lawrence and parents at the Chester Half Marathon (Photo: Andy Scargill)13 of 23Dee Point Primary School pupils supporting Mrs Lawrence and parents at the Chester Half Marathon (Photo: Andy Scargill)14 of 23The Essar Chester 2017 Half Marathon on Sunday, May 21 (Photo: Andy Scargill)15 of 23The Essar Chester 2017 Half Marathon on Sunday, May 2116 of 23Owners of Tilly's Chester Debbie and Tony completed the Chester Half Marathon and then went back to work! (Photo: Andy Scargill)17 of 23The Essar Chester 2017 Half Marathon on Sunday, May 21 (Photo: Andy Scargill)18 of 23The Essar Chester 2017 Half Marathon on Sunday, May 21 (Photo: Andy Scargill)19 of 23The Essar Chester 2017 Half Marathon on Sunday, May 21 (Photo: Andy Scargill)20 of 23The Essar Chester 2017 Half Marathon on Sunday, May 21 (Photo: Andy Scargill)21 of 23A few of the front runners at the Chester Half Marathon on Sunday, May 21 (Photo: Andy Scargill)22 of 23A few of the front runners at the Chester Half Marathon on Sunday, May 21 (Photo: Andy Scargill)23 of 23