Chester Races Ladies Day 2017: Our pick of the best dressed females

What's OngalleryChester Races Ladies Day 2017: Our pick of the best dressed femalesA gallery of photos of some of the best dressed women at this year's Ladies Day at Chester Racecourse ShareByLeah Jones14:41, 11 MAY 2017Updated15:35, 11 MAY 2017A gorgeous summer dress for a gorgeous summer's day (Photo: James Maloney)1 of 20Racegoers looking stylish during Boodles Ladies Day at the 2017 Chester Races (Photo: James Maloney)2 of 20Jodie Stringfellow from Chester looking glamorous at Ladies Day (Photo: James Maloney)3 of 20Hannah Parkes, Abbie Crowe and Amy Sinton from Chester donning some gorgeous outfits for Ladies Day (Photo: Ian Cooper)4 of 20Beth Howell from Connah's Quay looking lovely (Photo: Ian Cooper)5 of 20Racegoers looking stylish during Boodles Ladies Day at the 2017 Chester Races (Photo: James Maloney)6 of 20Lucinka Hodnett from Northwich looking lovely in a navy jumpsuit (Photo: Ian Cooper)7 of 20A stylish racegoer looking good in orange (Photo: James Maloney)8 of 20Looking good ladies! (Photo: Ian Cooper)9 of 20Hannah Lavell from Flint looking a vision in white (Photo: Ian Cooper)10 of 20Real Housewife of Cheshire Leanne Brown dressed to impress at Ladies Day (Photo: Ian Cooper)11 of 20Bronte Kettle with Kate Gregory from St Asaph looking lovely for Ladies Day (Photo: James Maloney)12 of 20Racegoers looking stylish during Boodles Ladies Day at the 2017 Chester Races (Photo: James Maloney)13 of 20Two stylish ladies at the Boodles May Festival Ladies Day (Photo: James Maloney)14 of 20Maria Chisley from Barmouth looking elegant (Photo: Ian Cooper)15 of 20Racegoers looking stylish during Boodles Ladies Day at the 2017 Chester Races (Photo: James Maloney)16 of 20Hannah Roberts from Connah's Quay donning a gorgeous summery outfit for Ladies Day (Photo: Ian Cooper)17 of 20Briony Costello from Nantwich looking great in a flattering jumpsuit (Photo: Ian Cooper)18 of 20A stylish racegoer at Ladies Day (Photo: James Maloney)19 of 20Racegoers looking stylish during Boodles Ladies Day at the 2017 Chester Races (Photo: Ian Cooper)20 of 20