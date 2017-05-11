Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Racegoers certainly dressed to impress at Chester Races Ladies Day today (Thursday, May 11).

Thousands of gorgeous women flocked to Chester Racecourse in their finery as the sun beamed down with temperatures hotter than it has been for years.

Amazing hats, stunning dresses and eye-catching suits were the order of the day as many people took the opportunity to show off their well planned outfits.

Red was a popular colour and was the choice of Real Housewife of Cheshire Leanne Brown.

(Photo: Ian Cooper)

It wasn't just the ladies that turned up the style stakes, the gents were looking good too.

(Photo: James Maloney)

The winner of the first race of the day was Khairaat ridden by Jim Crowley and Ryan Moore rode home the winner of the big race of the day, Venice Beach in the Chester Vase.

Former Manchester United star Michael Owen was also spotted at Ladies Day with his wife Louise. He’s a regular fixture at the Chester course, as he owns a number of race horses, trained at his Cheshire stables.