Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sixth form students from Abbey Gate College have been celebrating nearing the end of their high school education.

Students partied the night away at the Upper School Ball.

The event, held at The Queen Hotel in Chester, had an Alice in Wonderland theme and was organised by members of the sixth form.

Members of the upper sixth who have applied to university had reason to celebrate with many receiving good news about their next step in education.

All 35 students who have made university applications have received one or more offers and 23 received offers from all those universities to which they applied - 32 students received offers from four or more universities.

Seven students have accepted unconditional university offers and another eight unconditional offers were made.

If you are attending your school prom this summer send us your pictures for our proms gallery to newsroom@cheshirenews.co.uk or tweet us at @ChesterChron or @EPPioneer.