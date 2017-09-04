Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Visitors to Ellesmere Port’s Coliseum Shopping Park were treated to a feast of food and fun over the bank holiday weekend, as the shopping park hosted its first ever Foodie Weekender event.

Foodie fans were able to enjoy a host of delicious locally-sourced cuisine from vendors whose stalls were decked out with vintage charm.

The three-day event was dedicated to family fun, with little visitors also being catered for through a choice of exciting activities and entertainment such as face-painting and balloon modelling at a specially-erected tepee.

In keeping with the foodie theme – and adding their own dash of entertainment – chefs on stilts delighted the crowds with their culinary charisma.

The ‘instacam van’ was also available for those keen to capture themselves on camera, and there was even a box of props to assist in pulling off a great selfie performance.

Rebecca Fry, a food blogger who visited the event, said: “We had a great time eating our way around the food trucks at the Foodie Weekender! The variety of dishes on offer were all locally sourced, good quality and really delicious. We loved chatting to the producers about their businesses and enjoying a drink in the sun.

“A great addition to a sunny bank holiday weekend at the Coliseum.”

Bringing a festival element to the park’s already popular retail offering, Foodie Weekender provided the perfect family destination for customers.

Hundreds of visitors were able to enjoy savoury sensations from such eateries as Gourmet Sausage Box, who were there offering sizzling sausages all sourced and produced in Wales.

There was the best of British BBQ-ing from Smohk and Mischief, who use the finest local meat; no food event is complete without a hog roast, and roasting specialists, Twist and Snout provided a meat feast, with all produce sourced from local farms.

To cater for the sweeter tooth there was the Hyacinth Vintage Ice Cream van, serving up luxury flavoured ice cream or traditional Mr Whippy for the younger customers.

Shopper Lynn Williams, from Elton, said: “It’s a lovely spot to have these sorts of events and a chance for a break from non-stop shopping for the children!”

June Kingston, from Winsford, who also visited Foodie Weekender, said: “A great idea, it should become a regular event”

Ryan Chappell, who was visiting from Swansea, said: “There was so much tasty food and the kids loved the face painting and balloons!”