The gardens of Eaton Hall – the family home of the Duke of Westminster and the Duchess of Westminster – in Eccleston near Chester will open to the public on Sunday, May 28, from 10.30am to 5pm to raise money for local charities.

The gardens extend to 88 acres and the Spring Walk and rhododendrons are the highlights at this time of year.

There’s also the chance to take part in a teddy bear word search trail, watch gun dog and lamb national displays, visit the charity stalls and hear Chester Wind Band playing in the gardens throughout the day.

Why not take the rare opportunity to see Eaton Chapel, with its splendid stained-glass windows by Frederic James Shields, dating back to 1870, the Carriage Museum and former stables, as well as the Family History and Exhibition Rooms.

Light refreshments will be available to purchase at the Courtyard and at various points outdoors.

Entry is £8 for adults, £2 for children and family tickets are available at £18 each for two adults and two children (cash only – no cards accepted).

All proceeds will go to The Lions Club of Chester, Chester Aid to the Homeless, Mothers Union Chester Diocese and West Cheshire Foodbank.

Entrance is via Eccleston/Aldford/Belgrave Gates (Coaches Belgrave Gate only).

Before you set off for your visit please check the Eaton Estate website www.eatonestate.co.uk or call 01244 684400 for up to date information, schedule changes or cancellation.