DogFest has announced it will return to Cholmondeley Castle next year on June 16 and 17.

Hosted by Supervet Professor Noel Fitzpatrick, DogFest offers dogs, their owners, and dog-lovers an action-packed, fun-filled weekend.

With even more ‘have-a-go’ activities for your dog, this year’s superb line-up includes the frenetic dog sport of Flyball; agility, training and obedience sessions, watery hilarity with dog diving and the ever popular fun dog competitions.

Twice a day, Noel will lead the way on The Great Dog Walk, which is the perfect opportunity for visitors to get some exercise with their dog, explore the wonderful surroundings of Cholmondeley Castle near Malpas and raise some money for charity.

There are many opportunities for visitors and their dogs to join in with the action, including behaviour workshops at the School 4 Dogs, where even the most disobedient dog can become a teacher’s pet. Sessions include puppy training, how to teach your dog to perform using props and obedience displays.

Also available to try are the Hay Bale Race and crowd favourite Temptation Alley, where dogs’ resolve is tested.

While the dogs enjoy an energising day out, visitors can watch displays in the main ring; get first-hand advice from experts during informative talks; treat themselves to a delicious spread of food and drink; listen to live music and pamper their pooch with some excellent shopping.

Tickets cost £16 for adults, £10 for children, £12 for seniors, and a family ticket for two adults and two children is £44.

Camping pitches are available at Cholmondeley Castle.

For tickets visit www.dog-fest.co.uk .