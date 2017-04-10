Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Culture Club, one of the biggest pop bands of the 80s, will be playing at Haydock Park Racecouse this summer.

Boy George and his band who racked up seven straight Top 10 hits in the UK and nine Top 10 singles in the US will play the gig as part of Jockey Club Live on Saturday, July 22.

The band won multiple awards including the 1984 Brit Award for ‘Best British Group’, and the Grammy Award for ‘Best New Artist’ and ‘Best British Single’ for bona fide worldwide smash hit ‘Karma Chameleon’. Selling over 50 million records worldwide, the bands hits include ‘Do You Really Want To Hurt Me’, ‘Time (Clock of the Heart)’ and ‘Church of the Poison Mind’.

Open-air concerts at Haydock Park Racecourse offer a value for money experience unlike any other this summer. Alongside a show-stopping headlining performance by some of the worlds biggest artists, the action kicks off earlier in the day with a six race card - giving fans the chance to witness powerful equine athletes who are stars in their own right, and enjoy the thrilling drama and spectacle of them racing for glory.

Haydock Park General Manager Jason Fildes said: “Culture Club are one of the true global pop acts of the 80’s that helped define the era and to have them perform at Haydock Park this year as part of our stellar Jockey Club Live line-up that includes Olly Murs and The Jacksons will be a real treat for racegoers.”

The Jockey Club Live are leading promoters on the UK live scene, delivering spectacular line-ups of some of the hottest chart talent and legendary household names to some of the world’s most famous racecourses. The events are renowned for combining a fun filled evening at the races with a spectacular evening concert in the informal and relaxed open-air setting of the hallowed turf. Having welcomed over 200,000 fans of live music to their events in 2016, this year is set to continue the incredible success.

Tickets go on sale at 8am on Wednesday, April 12, via www.thejockeyclublive.co.uk , with a presale available to customers at 8am on Tuesday, April 11.

Tickets are priced starting from £30 adult /£15 child (under 18). Please note child tickets are limited and all under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.