It will be another busy year at Liverpool's Cruise Terminal, with more than 25 different ships sailing into the River Mersey.

Last year, thousands of people – including many from Chester and Ellesmere Port – made their way to Liverpool's waterfront to gaze in awe at these impressive ships including the Disney Magic cruise ship, which will return to the city again this year.

So if you can't get enough of these amazing vessels, here's the full schedule of ships visiting Liverpool's Cruise Terminal this year.

Saga Pearl II

Sunday, March 19 and Tuesday, July 25

This small, yacht-like ship holds 449 passengers and has seven passenger desks, three bars and two pools.

The 18,591-ton ship arrives in Liverpool on its St Patrick's Day Getaway cruise on March 19 at 7am and leaves at 5pm.

On its Best of British cruise it will arrive in the city on July 25 at 8am and depart at 6pm.

Le Soleal

Friday, April 28 and Thursday, May 4

Le Soleal is a small luxury expedition ship which sails under the French flag.

This magnificent yacht has only 132 staterooms and suites, with balconies, and joined the Compagnie du Ponant fleet in June 2013.

It will arrive in Liverpool on its Celtic Coastlines cruise on April 28 at 2.30pm and depart at 11pm.

On the return leg it will arrive in the city on May 4, at 7am and depart at 12.30pm.

Aida Vita

May 14, August 19 and September 2

The Aida Vita is a German cruise liner based in Rostock, Germany and has a total of 633 staterooms.

Sailing from Hamburg it will reach Liverpool on Sunday, May 14 at 9am and depart at 8pm.

It will sail into the city again on Saturday, August 19 at 9am and depart at 10pm.

On Saturday, September 2 it will arrive at 9am and depart at 10pm.

Magellan

June 6, 15 and 27, July 8 and 15

The 46,052-ton Bahamian flagged Magellan accommodates around 1,250 guests with 726 cabins and nine passenger decks.

The Cruise and Maritime Voyages cruise ship will make five visits to Liverpool this year.

It will set sail from Liverpool for Norway's fjords on Tuesday, June 6 at 8pm and returns on Thursday, June 15 at 6am and departs for Iceland at 8pm.

The Magellan will return to Liverpool at 6.45am on Tuesday, June 27 before leaving for Spain, Portugal, France and Gibraltar at 5pm.

It arrives back in Liverpool on Saturday, July 8 at 6am before taking passengers on its Summertime Gardens and River Seine Experience at 6pm and returns nine days later at 6am on Saturday, July 15.

It departs on its final journey from Liverpool to Scotland at 6pm.

Prinsendam

Wednesday, June 7 and Saturday, August 12

The Prinsendam is the smallest ship in Holland America Line's fleet and can hold up to 835 guests.

She arrives in Liverpool at 9am on June 7 and departs at 10pm.

On August 11, she sails back into the city at 8am and departs for Belfast at 6pm.

Nautica

Thursday, June 8 and Sunday, September 17

The Nautica was built in 2000 and refurbished three years ago. She weighs 30,277 tons and can hold up to 684 guests.

The Oceania Cruises liner will arrive in Liverpool, as part of a tour of the British Isles , on June 8 at 8pm and depart at 6pm.

Then on September 17, she will return to the city at 8am and leave at 10pm.

Boudicca

June 9, July 5, 13, 21 and 29, August 14, 28 and 29, September 6, 22 and 30, October 14

This Fred Olsen liner just can't keep away from our fair city this year – with 12 visits to the city.

With 462 rooms for up to 880 guests, the ship makes its first stop in Liverpool on the morning of Friday, June 9 before departing in the evening for Bermuda and the America's Cup yacht race .

It will return 26 days later on Wednesday, July 5 in the morning before departing in the evening for eight nights in the Scottish lochs .

The Boudicca sails back into the city on the morning of Thursday, July 13 before leaving for Norway's fjords in the evening and returns on Friday, July 21.

It departs in the evening for eight nights to see the Wildlife of England and Scotland before heading back to Liverpool on the morning of Saturday, July 29.

Then she's off to Canada for 16 nights returning on Monday, August 14 before departing for Greenland in the evening for two weeks.

She arrives back in Liverpool on Monday, August 28 and the next day leaves for Norway's fjords once more returning on Wednesday, September 6 before departing for the Glitz and Glamour of the French Riviera .

The liner sails back in Liverpool's port on Friday, September 22 before leaving in the evening for Spain and returning eight days later on Saturday, September 30.

It will depart for the Azorean Islands later that day and return two weeks later on Saturday, October 14 for the final time.

Caribbean Princess

June 10, July 28, August 9

The Caribbean Princess was last here in August 2016 and will make three visits to Liverpool this year.

On June 10 she will arrive on Saturday, June 10 at 9am and depart for Belfast at 7.45pm.

Then on Friday, July 28, the ship will arrive at 8am and leave at 6pm.

Finally on Wednesday, August 9, she will return to Liverpool at 6.30am and depart at 8.15pm.

Celebrity Eclipse

Wednesday, June 14

The Celebrity Eclipse makes its inaugural visit to Liverpool and is the sister ship of Celebrity Solstice and Celebrity Equinox.

It will sail into Liverpool at 8am on Wednesday, June 14.

Queen Elizabeth

Tuesday, July 11

The Cunard liner returns to Liverpool once more following its visit in July for the Cunard Building centenary celebrations.

Thousands flocked to the waterfront to see the Queen Elizabeth sail up the Mersey to mark the 100th anniversary.

This time, you can see her on the morning of Tuesday, July 11, she will remain in port all day and depart in the early evening.

Disney Magic

Friday, July 14

Families flocked to see Disney Magic in the Cruise terminal last year with a massive fireworks display as she left on June 10.

This time, she arrives in Liverpool at 8.15am on July 14 as part of a tour around England, Ireland, Scotland and France and departs at 6.30pm.

Here's the full schedule for 2017

Seven Seas Explorer – Sunday, June 11, Tuesday, September 19

MV Voyager – Monday, June 12

Saga Sapphire – Friday, June 30, Thursday, August 3

Minerva – Thursday, July 20

Celebrity Silhouette – Saturday and Sunday, July 22 and 23, Thursday, August 17

Journey – Sunday, July 23

Adonia – Monday, July 24

Zuiderdam – Saturday, August 5

Marina – Tuesday, August 8

Artania – Thursday, August 10

Crystal Symphony – Friday, August 18

Marco Polo – Sunday, August 20, Friday, September 1 and 29

Rotterdam – Thursday, August 24

Pacific Princess – Saturday, September 9

Crown Princess – Thursday, September 14

Albatros – Wednesday and Thursday, September 20 and 21

Amadea – Thursday, September 28