The Chester Cathedral Christmas Tree Festival is back for a fifth year – and is set to be bigger and better than ever before.

The festival features more than 55 majestic Christmas trees, transforming the cathedral cloisters into astonishing tree-lined winter walkways.

The festival is a community-focused event and will include trees decorated by local schools and local businesses from across Chester and Cheshire.

Visitors can vote for their favourite trees using festival voting slips.

Organisations such as Donald Insall Architects, Allington Hughes and the Chester Grosvenor have all signed up to take part.

Vice Dean Barry Wilson said: “The Christmas Tree Festival is a great opportunity for us to give something back to the local community.

“It’s wonderful to see the involvement of so many schools and local businesses, and delightful that many Cheshire families have made the festival a part of their annual Christmas activities.”

Proceeds from this year’s festival will go to the Ultrasound Breast Care Scanner Appeal at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

The cathedral’s education department has created a Christmas Tree Trail for children of all ages.

The festival will run from November 25 until January 7 and will be open daily.

Entry is free of charge, though donations are welcome.

In addition to the Christmas Tree Festival there will be special services to mark one of the holiest times in the Christian calendar including a Blessing of the Trees with Carols at 3.30pm on Sunday, December 10 and a crib service for all the family on Christmas Eve.

Christmas at the cathedral wouldn’t be complete without a feast of festive music.

Expect carols and seasonal readings from Chester Cathedral Choir at Joyeux Noël concerts on December 9 and 16.