A Chester charity is set to host its annual ladies lunch event for the second time this November.

Children Today will host the special event, sponsored by McLintocks, at the Chester Grosvenor hotel on Thursday, November 30 which will feature opportunities for networking as well as a fashion show featuring the latest designs from Hobbs, LK Bennett, Chameleon Style and Chester University’s design department with models from Majestic Models.

Guests will be treated to a glass of Prosecco on arrival, courtesy of Think Cirrus, followed by a sumptuous two course lunch and be given a goody bag to take away. There will also be a pop-up boutique shopping area open from 11.30am, perfect for Christmas shopping, and guests can enjoy mini pamper treatments provided by luxury cosmetics brand Rituals.

Tickets are £39 per person or £350 per table of ten and proceeds will go to the charity Children Today which provides funds for specialised equipment for children and young people up to the age of 25 years old with disabilities.

Regional fundraising manager Paula Hanford said: “This will be a very special event at the Chester Grosvenor in the run up to Christmas and will give those attending the chance to see the latest looks from these high end retailers and do some shopping ahead of the festive season. Last year’s event raised over £5,000 and we hope to do even better this year!”

For tickets visit www.childrentoday.org.uk/ladies-lunch-chester/ to book or call 01244 335622.

For guests attending there is free parking at the Chester Grosvenor hotel car park available once you get your ticket validated.