A pair of fitness fanatics have come up with the perfect way for people to get more active while dodging the gym.

Director of PE at St Martin’s Academy, Shona Valentine, and specialist sports coach AJ Huddart have launched Chester’s first adult dodgeball club, Dodge Chester.

Despite growing in popularity in primary schools across the country, dodgeball for big kids is a new option for those looking to get fit in a fun and fast-paced environment.

Shona said: “It’s an incredible upper body work out, it’s a full cardio workout without the need for boring gym equipment. Because it’s such a fun, competitive game people don’t really know how hard they are working – they are too busy trying to dodge and win!”

There are many variations of the game, but generally the main objective of each team is to eliminate all members of the opposing team by hitting them with thrown balls, catching a ball thrown by a member of the opposing team, or forcing them to move outside the court boundaries when a ball is thrown at them.

Shona added: “We’ve had a great response so far, people love the team element but also like to try and make it to the ‘last man standng’ when all team loyalty is forgotten!

“It’s a great way to start back into exercise after a while away or to add to your current routine. It’s a fantastic atmosphere and everyone is welcome to come along and get dodging!”

The classes take place at St Martin’s Academy in Hoole every Tuesday from 7-8pm and a special ‘ladies night’ is every fortnight with the alternate week hosting a dodgeball tournament for mixed teams.

Shona and AJ also host a Dinky Dodge each Tuesday from 6.15-7pm for children four and older.

For more information, follow Dodge Chester on Facebook.