Almost 800 children signed up for the national Reading Agency’s Summer Reading Challenge 2017 at Storyhouse – a record number for the borough and an increase of 145% from last year.

The theme this year was Animal Agents. Children have been reading a variety of books, going on a treasure hunt and collecting sticker clues in and around Storyhouse. The challenge was to read six books during the summer holiday.

(Image: Mark Carline)

Library team leader at Storyhouse, Linda Tyson, said: “We are so delighted that so many kids have taken part in the Summer Reading Challenge. It is an excellent introduction to choosing books to read for pleasure. The team have thoroughly enjoyed being part of the initiative.”

Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council Cllr Samantha Dixon said: “It was wonderful to see so many children excited and inspired to read. We have a beautiful, creative children’s library in Storyhouse and we are thrilled it’s becoming part of so many young lives.”

(Image: Mark Carline)

Storyhouse had to order hundreds of new children’s books to cope with demand.

Popular authors included David Walliams, Tom Gates, Pamela Butchart, Roald Dahl and Enid Blyton.

The challenge drew to a close on September 9.

(Image: Mark Carline)

Storyhouse’s Linda Tyson and Alex Clifton and Cllr Samantha Dixon presented participants who completed the challenge with a certificate, medal and book mark.

Children’s literature continues at Storyhouse this winter with their inaugural Christmas show – the first ever stage adaptation of The Secret Seven, tickets for which are on sale now.

To find out more visit storyhouse.com.