A social club for scientists or anyone with an interest in science has returned to Chester for 2017.

The Chester SciBar or Science in a Bar is run by volunteer branches of the British Science Association and the University of Chester STEMS society.

It’s open to those with a general interest in science, both scientists and non-scientists alike.

Evenings include a short speaker introduction and Q&A sessions or open debates and are held on the first Tuesday of each month at Kash Taprooms on Brook Street.

The Chester SciBar is held at Kash Taprooms

The schedule is as follows:

Februrary 7 2017: João Pedro de Magalhães – “Genes regulating ageing and the quest for immortality”

March 7 2017: Stephen Jones – “What do people actually believe about evolution, and why?”

April 4 2017: Dr Neil Pickles: Deputy Head of Biological Sciences at the University of Chester

May 2 2017: Megan Argo – “When Galaxies Collide!”

June 6 2017: Dr Richard Stephens – “(Some of) The Psychology of Swearing”

July 4 2017: Bob Page with a talk on the next generation of nuclear power

The group is currently looking for more speakers and volunteers to help run the SciBAr. Get in touch via email l 1416877@chester.ac.uk or via Facebook facebook.com/scibarchester.