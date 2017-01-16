Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A social club for scientists or anyone with an interest in science has returned to Chester for 2017.

The Chester SciBar or Science in a Bar is run by volunteer branches of the British Science Association and the University of Chester STEMS society.

It’s open to those with a general interest in science, both scientists and non-scientists alike.

Evenings include a short speaker introduction and Q&A sessions or open debates and are held on the first Tuesday of each month at Kash Taprooms on Brook Street.

The schedule is as follows:

Februrary 7 2017: João Pedro de Magalhães – “Genes regulating ageing and the quest for immortality”

March 7 2017: Stephen Jones – “What do people actually believe about evolution, and why?”

April 4 2017: Dr Neil Pickles: Deputy Head of Biological Sciences at the University of Chester

May 2 2017: Megan Argo – “When Galaxies Collide!”

June 6 2017: Dr Richard Stephens – “(Some of) The Psychology of Swearing”

July 4 2017: Bob Page with a talk on the next generation of nuclear power

The group is currently looking for more speakers and volunteers to help run the SciBAr. Get in touch via email l 1416877@chester.ac.uk or via Facebook facebook.com/scibarchester.