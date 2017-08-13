Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Due to popular demand, Deafness Support Network’s (DSN) Chester River Cruise is returning on Thursday, August 17 from 7–9pm.

Setting sail along the River Dee on ChesterBoat’s Lady Diana, the two-hour cruise will take in the sights of Chester as passengers enjoy an onboard bar, a buffet and a raffle.

DSN fundraiser Erica Jones said: “After last year’s success, we’re excited to be hosting our river cruise again”.

“The feedback from everyone who attended last year was incredibly positive, with one guest claiming ‘it is the perfect way to spend a summer’s evening’!”

Alison Clarke at ChesterBoat said: “We’re proud to support DSN and are overjoyed that this event is running for the second consecutive year – here’s to many more in the future!”

Tickets are limited. For further information or to reserve your space on DSN’s Chester River Cruise, contact Erica Jones on ejones@dsnonline.co.uk.

For more information about the Deafness Support Network visit www.dsnonline.co.uk/dsn/