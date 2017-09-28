Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Racecourse plays host to the final fixture of the 2017 flat racing season, the Sporting Bet Season Finale. this Saturday (September 30).

This celebratory event draws 15 days of racing on the Roodee and another season to a close. Almost 267,000 racegoers have graced the footprint of Chester’s famous course this year to date, with thousands more set to walk through the gates from 11.30am on Saturday.

Seven races are set to entertain the crowds, beginning with the Instarmac Novice Auction Stakes at 2.30pm and the final race of the day, the iCompile Handicap Stakes at 5.55pm will call time on another successful season.

In addition to the on-track action, Birdie Photobooth will be in attendance offering racegoers with paddock access the chance to have their race day captured on camera and take home a memento of the day.

Live entertainment and free activities for younger racegoers including pony rides will also be available out on the open course, accessible to all throughout the day.

(Image: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Tickets, badges and a limited number of hospitality packages are still available to purchase. Prospective racegoers can go online at chester-races.com or call 01244 304 600 to reserve and collect on the day.

Adult tickets start at just £10 out on the open course, while children aged 17 and under are eligible to attend completely free of charge. Car parking is available on the day for just £8 per car.

Hospitality packages start from just £67.50 (+VAT), where a White Horse Garden package will provide you with access to a reserved table throughout the day, a barbecue offering, close proximity to the pre-parade and parade ring and all the amenities of the paddock.

For more information on this and the other packages available, call a member of the hospitality team on 01244 304 631.

On-course Restaurant 1539 will be continuing with the racing theme into Sunday, showing the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Chantilly live on screens and for just £24.50 per person, diners can enjoy a three course lunch, table-service betting and a complimentary £5 Chester Bet voucher to use on the day.

Cheer on the 2017 winner of the Cheshire Oaks, Enable, as she contends to take home the title of this famous European race and add another momentous 2017 win to her belt. To book call Restaurant 1539 on 01244 304 611.

Fixtures for the 2018 season at Chester have now been revealed and information on pricing and on-sale will be revealed in the coming weeks. Dates can be viewed at chester-races.com