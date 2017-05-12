Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In celebration of style and elegance, Chester Races Boodles May Festival played host to the Best Dressed Lady competition yesterday (Thursday, May 11).

Maria Cheslin from Southampton was named the Best Dressed Lady and received a £3,000 voucher for Boodles. Commended for her classic monochrome look, Maria was enjoying a trip to Chester Races combined with a weekend in the city with her husband.

Runner-up in the competition, Rachel Pollard, received a bespoke hat designed especially for Chester Races by milliner and Chester local Laura Aspit-Livens.

Diane Rowley received the competition’s third prize courtesy of Cheshire’s Abi Fisher.

For more on Chester Races visit chester-races.com where tickets can be purchased for all meetings online or via the box office by calling 01244 304 600.