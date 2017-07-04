Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In celebration of style and elegance, The Grosvenor Shopping Centre played host to the Best Dressed Lady competition at The Grosvenor Shopping Centre Ladies Evening at Chester Racecourse on Friday night (June 30).

A packed crowd of 15,411 attended the only evening fixture of the season and the competition saw plenty of interest from racegoers. A shortlist of ten ladies were selected from 120 entrants and the winning trio were crowned in the Parade Ring between the fifth and sixth race.

(Photo: Charlotte Giddings Photography)

Laura Williams from Wrexham was named the Best Dressed Lady, wearing a vintage long dress inspired by 70’s trends, she received an overnight stay, evening meal and breakfast for two at the Chester Grosvenor and she was commended for her look.

The second runner-up in the competition, Joyce Davidson also from Wrexham received a three-course meal and champagne for two at La Brasserie at the Chester Grosvenor.

The evening’s third finalist, Zara Loughridge was presented with two 55 minute treatments within the spa at the Chester Grosvenor.

Prizes were coordinated by Title Sponsor for the evening, Grosvenor Shopping Centre. Grosvenor Shopping Centre have long been affiliated with this celebrated evening fixture, sponsoring for the fourth consecutive season this year.

(Photo: Charlotte Giddings Photography)

