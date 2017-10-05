Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Management at a city centre pub and restaurant have been getting messy all in the name of charity.

In attempt to raise £45,000 for Claire House Children’s Hospice staff at The Coach House Inn have completed various fundraising events such as the Chester half marathon, skydiving, zip lining and Tough Mudder.

The restaurant and hotel has also implemented an optional round up scheme on bills and have released a special guilt free dessert which sees a portion of proceeds going straight to the charity.

The hotel and restaurant was taken over by the Trustland Group in 1997. With a background in construction, they used their refurbishment experience to transform the Grade 2 listed building and give the hotel and restaurant a new lease of life. 10 years later, the business has gone from strength to strength.

On Wednesday, September 27 the group took their fundraising efforts to a new, messier level by publicly covering their managers in gunge outside Northgate Street venue.

Employees, customers, friends and family we’re encouraged to donate to Claire House in order to vote on who they wanted to see gunged and those with the most money against their name were condemned.

In total the event raised a massive £1,325 which saw a total of seven managers covered in slime. Naturally the group managing director Les Owens was confirmed to face the gunge with a surge of donations early on, he had this to say in anticipation: “I’m obviously a popular guy! It’s a bit of fun really, but It’s been great to see all of our customers getting involved and showing their support.

"To raise so much money for Claire House with this event is just fantastic. Hitting the £45,000 mark may seem a way off yet, but we currently stand at over £21,200 and every day we get that little bit closer.”

Upon completing the gunge event, The Coach House Inn have set their sights on their next charity fundraising events; a wine tasting with a three course dinner to be held on October 19 and a Christmas themed quiz night on November 9. Bookings for both events are being taken now (please see The Coach House Inn website for more details).