Oddfellows Hotels, which has a successful venue in Chester, has opened a new hotel in Cheadle near Manchester.

Oddfellows on the Park is the second hotel in the Oddfellows collection following on the back of their Chester venue.

Located in the 120 acres of parkland of Bruntwood Park, the hotel is the culmination of a 15-month careful restoration that has transformed the beautiful Victorian mansion of Bruntwood Hall. The hotel is home to The Galloping Major restaurant, headed up by chef Ian Moss and The Stud Room bar.

Both hotels are owned by Jonathan Slater who was the MD of The Chester Grosvenor for 30 years and also a founder director of Small Luxury Hotels of the World.

Jonathan said: “It has been a wonderfully creative and challenging journey transforming and restoring Bruntwood Hall into the hotel it is today. It was a priority for us to retain the charm of the building in all its original glory – with a distinct nod to the building’s history and its position within the park. We look forward to sharing our wonderful hotel with the guests that will make it come to life again.”

Oddfellows Hotels began its journey in Chester in 2011 when Jonathan Slater was approached by its owner to dramatically overhaul what was previously a members club, bar and restaurant. He oversaw a multi-million-pound award-winning redevelopment which involved the building of a new wing of 14 hotel bedrooms and the redevelopment of all the public spaces.

This launched to great effect in 2012 and the business has flourished as one of the city’s success stories.