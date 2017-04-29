Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show has launched of the brand new Bolesworth International Water Festival.

The official launch saw stunts and tricks from international wakeboarding star Nick Davies, all taking place on the lake at the foot of the breath-taking Bolesworth Castle.

The wakeboarding display included demonstrations from the showjumping and dressage team alongside it, highlighting the sports that remain central to the Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show.

Leading showjumper Trevor Breen was on hand to show his competition skills while dressage rider Anand Patel demonstrated the knowledge required in the sport of ‘dancing horses’.

The spectacular Pro Wakeboard Tour will be visiting Bolesworth on Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18, as part of the Bolesworth International Water Festival.

The event will see some of the best wakeboarders in the world battle it out in a spectacular head to head style contest on a purpose-built, world class wakeboard park.

(Photo: JON SHRIMPTON)

Set to be a massive crowd-pleaser, the event will include athletes from the UK and Europe, as well as world champion medalists, all competing against each other in the heart of the Cheshire countryside.

Founder and president of The Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show Nina Barbour said: “As one of the UK’s most high profile showjumping events we attract a huge number of devoted show jumping and international dressage fans, yet Bolesworth International has become synonymous with a fantastic family day out for all.

“As such, we are constantly looking to expand our offering and what better way to do that than with the adrenaline rush of a world class watersports event?”

Throughout the five day event, when athletes are not competing, members of the public will be given the opportunity to have a go on the water themselves.

There will also be the chance to try Stand Up Paddle Boarding and Water Zorbing too.

With top international showjumpers, like John Whitaker, dressage riders and Olympic gold medalists, such as Charlotte Dujardin and Carl Hester competing in the magnificent main show arenas, the event provides children and adults alike with a perfect introduction to an exciting array of world-class sport.

This year welcomes a new timetable of events, including new classes, family entertainment, a diverse range of food and drink options, shopping and much more.

You can get 40% off gate prices if you pre-book your tickets online. General admission tickets are available at a pre-sale price of just £12 for the Thursday and Friday, and £20 for Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. Under-12s can enjoy free admission, while a season ticket is at a not-to- be-missed pre-sale price of £40.

Tickets can be bought online at www.bolesworthinternational.com .