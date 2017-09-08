The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We may have only just said goodbye to summer, but plenty of us already have our sights firmly fixed on the countdown to Christmas.

And before you know it, it'll be time to wrap up warm and glug gluhwein at a Christmas market.

The dates for Manchester Christmas Markets – one of the biggest events of its kind in Europe – have been confirmed.

They will return on November 10 and run until December 20, so there's plenty of time to soak up that Christmas spirit ahead of the big day.

Based in front of the Town Hall at Albert Square will be the main hub, which will remain open for one extra day until December 21.

Each year, millions of people flock to the markets which have grown so much in popularity since their launch in 1999 that they are now a must-visit destination during the festive season.

The date of the Christmas lights switch-on hasn't been revealed yet but it normally happens around one week before the markets open.