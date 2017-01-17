The video will start in 8 Cancel

If it’s Princess Jasmine, Abanazar and Widow Twankey, not to mention Genie of the Lamp and Wishee Washee it must be Aladdin.

Ellesmere Port Original Pantomime Company are bringing China to the stage of the Civic Hall with curtain up on the famous folk tale on Thursday January 19 for a four night run with two matinees.

The company says it has been putting traditional pantomimes on in the town for over 80 years.

It has members from age eight and stalwarts who have been with them for more than 50 years who still support the shows.

Chairman Dorothy Cartwright said: “There is a lot of talent out there. All the cast have worked hard over the last six months to put together a super show that shouldn’t be missed.”

The show will run at Ellesmere Port Civic Hall from Thursday January 19 to Sunday January 22 with evening performances at 7pm and matinees on Saturday and Sunday afternoons at 2pm.

Tickets are from £9 to £12 with all first night seats on Thursday at £7 available from the box office on 07515 855396.

The company has donated tickets to charities in Ellesmere Port and will be collecting for Claire House children’s hospice.