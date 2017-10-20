Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A critically acclaimed production of Things I Know To Be True arrives in Chester next month.

Andrew Bovell’s Things I Know To Be True tells the story of a family and marriage through the eyes of four grown siblings struggling to define themselves beyond their parents’ love and expectations.

The touching and funny piece of theatre – which is presented by Frantic Assembly and State Theatre Company South Australia – comes to Storyhouse from Tuesday, November 7 to Saturday, November 11. The run includes matinees on Wednesday, November 8 and Saturday, November 11.

Featuring Frantic Assembly’s celebrated physicality, and co-directed by Frantic Assembly’s Tony and Olivier Award nominated Artistic Director Scott Graham and State Theatre Company’s Artistic Director Geordie Brookman, Things I Know To Be True is a complex and intense study of the mechanics of a family that is both poetic and brutally frank.

Original UK cast members, Matthew Barker and Kirsty Oswald, return to reprise their roles as Mark and Rosie respectively. Joining them in the company are Chester born Cate Hamer as Fran, John McArdle as Bob, Seline Hizli as Pip, and Arthur Wilson as Ben.

Cate Hamer, who originally hails from Chester, has extensive credits across stage and television.

Liverpool actor John McArdle’s acting credits across stage and screen span 37 years. He is known best for his work on television, including the roles of Billy Corkhill in Brookside and Ronnie Hale in Emmerdale.

Tickets are priced from £16.50. To book, visit www.storyhouse.com or call 01244 409 113 or visit the ticket kiosks at Storyhouse, Hunter Street, Chester, CH1 2AR.