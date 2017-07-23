Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’ll be murder at Storyhouse in Chester next month!

Murder Nights, a humorous and homicidal night of fun by local writer KC Finn, is coming to the Garret Theatre at Storyhouse on Saturday, August 5.

The cast and crew come from the much-loved Chester Theatre Club in Gloucester Street and the project is championed by Urban Trendz Theatre, a Cheshire theatre production company about to make its Edinburgh Festival debut.

The evening will consist of two shows in one, each with a darkly comedic and murderous theme.

The Murder Monologues features four very different voices exploring the ways in which ordinary people can be drawn into the dark and grisly world of killing. From historical homicides to modern day murderers, each tale twists and turns to a darkly amusing surprise.

Left Luggage features an abandoned suitcase, a gruesome murder and a missing body. Six suspects with hidden connections of their own. Will the detective in their midst solve the crime before the power of suspicion tears everyone apart? A darkly comedic mystery set in a 1920s country house hotel.

Cheshire-based writer KC Finn is the author of more than 20 novels. She is multi-award-winning and has shared the charts with the likes of Stephen King and Dean Koontz for her worldwide best-selling horror collection Sinister Sentiments.

In the realm of theatre, her debut production of Dark Moments in October 2016 was the beginning of a new era as a writer/director.

Chester’s Little Theatre has been the home of high quality local theatre for more than 40 years and was the original host of the premiere of Left Luggage, as well as last year’s premiere of Dark Moments.

Urban Trendz is a theatre and production company dedicated to bring fresh innovative writing to the stage. They use minimalist settings in imaginative ways to bring subjects to life, allowing the audience to let their imaginations become part of the shows.

The show can also be seen at Davenham Players Theatre in Northwich on July 27 and 28.

For details on the Chester show, visit www.storyhouse.com.