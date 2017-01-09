Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Following a sell-out run at the Royal Court Theatre in 2016, James Macdonald’s production of Caryl Churchill’s Escaped Alone will head to The Lowry at Salford Quays from March 7-11.

Escaped Alone was first staged at the Royal Court in January 2016 and received critical and public acclaim, with tickets selling out for the production’s run.

Original cast members Linda Bassett (Call the Midwife, Lark Rise to Candleford), Macclesfield born Kika Markham, Deborah Findlay and June Watson, as well as the original creative team, return for the tour.

Caryl Churchill’s previous work for the Royal Court Theatre includes Ding Dong the Wicked, Love and Information, Seven Jewish Children, Drunk Enough to Say I Love You?, A Number, Far Away, Blue Heart, Serious Money, Top Girls and Cloud Nine.

Recent revivals of Churchill’s plays include The Skriker (Royal Exchange) and Light Shining in Buckinghamshire plus new play Here We Go (National).

James Macdonald’s previous work for the Royal Court Theatre includes The Wolf from the Door, Circle Mirror Transformation, Love and Information (and off-Broadway), Cock, Drunk Enough to Say I Love You?, Blasted and the European and US tours of Sarah Kane’s 4.48 Psychosis.

He was associate director at the Royal Court from 1992-2007. Other recent work includes The Father (Theatre Royal Bath, Tricycle and West End), Exiles (National) and Glengarry Glen Ross (West End).

Tickets cost £22.50 (Including booking fees). Call 0843 208 6000 or visit The Lowry website for details.