‘Think Tom and Jerry meets Animal Farm’ is how Kingsley Players are describing their first production of 2017.

The group are bringing their performance of A Mouse’s Tale to Kingsley Community Centre later this month.

It tells the story of a remarkable country mouse called Timothy, played by young Matthew Betteridge.

The heart-warming tale was written by talented Norley playwright and composer William Arnold Ashbrook.

Director Lynn Pegler said: “This wonderful musical has catchy songs, a delightful story and an enthusiastic cast of more than 30 talented performers.

“The production promises to be a big hit with both adults and children. Think Tom and Jerry meets Orwell’s Animal Farm!”

Timothy has an amazing IQ and spends all his days reading and learning which makes him very unpopular with the other mice.

Forced to leave his country community, he heads for the city and invents an ingenious Early Warning Device to save his new friends from the evil cat Claudia (Catrin Jones).

Money-grabbing entrepreneurs Charles (Jake Powell) and Amandapie (Ali Wheeler) spot the potential of this brilliant invention, set up the ‘Catastrophic Corporation’ and go into mass production.

But can undercover reporter Rebecca Rat (Sue Elliott) expose their ruthless exploitation of the worker mice?

A Mouse’s Tale will play for five performances at the community centre from Wednesday January 25 to Saturday January 28, including a Saturday matinee.

Tickets cost £7/£8, with £5 concessions available on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday matinee.

Book in advance through the website www.kingsleyplayers.co.uk or by ringing the box office on 07724 892154.