A Passion Play will be presented at a church in Frodsham during Lent.

Riding Lights Theatre Company will perform Crosslight at St Laurence Church on Sunday, April 2

The play is directed by Paul Burbridge and designed by Anna Gooch.

Crosslight is a communal experience of theatre and worship which draws its audience into the Easter narrative.

Caught in the crosslight of the flickering candles at the last supper, the torches of Gethsemane and the firelight in the courtyard Simon ‘the rock’ is shattered.

The disciple chosen to lead, is in pieces.

As he hangs from the cross, Jesus is surrounded by a jeering crowd, laughing at his claim to be the Son of God.

A small group of family and friends stands by until the agony ends.

But the great friend who, more than any other, has stood by Jesus throughout the story is conspicuous by his absence.

Ticket prices can be found online at www.ridinglights.org/crosslight.