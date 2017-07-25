Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cilla - The Musical is coming to Chester!

The spectacular and heart-warming musical is an adaptation of the critically acclaimed ITV mini-series based on the early life of Cilla Black, by BAFTA award winner Jeff Pope (The Moorside, Philomena, From The Cradle To The Grave, Mrs Biggs).

The new musical opens in Cilla’s hometown at the Liverpool Empire from Thursday, September 7– 16 before embarking on a nationwide tour and visiting Storyhouse in Chester from March 5-10, 2018, and tickets are on sale now.

Following weeks of open auditions at venues up and down the country, the producers of Cilla – The Musical found their star. Kara Lily Hayworth has fought off thousands of hopefuls to be named as the girl who will step into the legend’s coveted shoes in the first ever musical about the star’s life.

Kara queued for four hours at London’s Dominion Theatre to have her chance to audition in the first rounds. She made it through to the final 30 before being chosen to do her final audition at the Cavern Club in Liverpool.

Cilla’s son Robert Willis said: “We wanted somebody who wasn’t going to impersonate my mum but someone who could capture her spirit. Kara came in with her huge personality and amazing voice – when I saw the response of the audience at the Cavern, I knew she was the one my mum would have wanted!”

Originally from Watford, Kara trained at the Central School of Speech and Drama. She recently performed in Secret Cinema’s Moulin Rouge and this will be her first leading role in a big new musical, as well as her first time on tour.

Kara said: “When I was 11 I was shopping with my mum and bumped into Cilla and asked her for an autograph. I told her I wanted to be an actress – she laughed and said “It’s a tough industry, but if you really work hard and go for it, you’ll be just fine.” She was a huge inspiration to me as a child; I grew up watching her on Blind Date every Saturday night with my Nan. To be chosen to play her is such an honour and I’m so excited to take on the role. To open in her hometown of Liverpool is so special and a real privilege.”

The story of the musical follows the extraordinary life of Priscilla White, the ordinary teenage girl from Liverpool, and her rocky rise to fame. By the age of just 25 she was recognized as international singing star Cilla Black. By the age of 30 she had become Britain’s favorite television entertainer headlining series’ of Blind Date, Surprise Surprise and many more.

The musical score will be the ultimate soundtrack to the 60s, including Cilla’s greatest hits Anyone Who Had a Heart, Alfie and Something Tells Me, alongside a backdrop of the legendary “Liverpool Sound” including The Beatles’ Twist and Shout, and American influences like California Dreamin’ by The Mamas and The Papas and many more.

Tickets are priced from £20.50 (dynamic pricing, book early to guarantee cheapest and best seats) and are available from www.storyhouse.com or 01244 409113 or visit the ticket kiosks at Storyhouse on Hunter Street.