A Chester based theatre company is going ‘on tour’ as it makes the trip across the border into North Wales to showcase its latest production.

Tip Top Productions, based at The Forum Studio Theatre in Chester, are heading to Theatr Clwyd in Mold to stage their latest production, musical comedy Our Day Out by Shirley Valentine writer Willy Russell from May 16-20.

The play tells the story of a bunch of underprivileged, remedial schoolchildren who are taken on a day’s outing by their teachers - liberalist Mrs Kay who just wants the kids to have a ‘good time’ and authoritarian Briggs who is concerned that there should be a more educational purpose.

The children boisterously rampage through a roadside cafe, a zoo, Conway Castle and a beach. A joyous celebration of the joys and agonies of growing up and being free from school, but also a sharp pointer to the depressing present and empty future for these comprehensive no-hopers, for whom a day out is a much as they can expect.

The show will be directed for Tip Top by Simon Phillips who said: “The play is in turn sad, funny, humorous and true to life. Originally a play for television, Willy Russell’s brilliant script was adapted for the stage in 1983 and given lively, exuberant songs by Bob Eaton, Chris Mellor and Willy Russell himself to supplement the action.

“Having performed at Theatr Clwyd in the Anthony Hopkins Theatre on many many occasions, we are very much looking foward to staging a production in the intimate surroundings of the Emlyn Williams Theatre for the very first time.”

Full details of Tip Top’s staging of Our Day Out at Theatr Clwyd can be found at www.theatrclwyd.com where tickets can be booked online. Alternatively contact the Theatr Clwyd box office on 01352 701521.