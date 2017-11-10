Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The cast has arrived in Chester to start rehearsals for the anticipated production of The Secret Seven.

Opening December 1 until January 14 the production will be staged at Chester’s new theatre which opened in May.

Storyhouse’s artistic director Alex Clifton will direct the production, reimagined for the stage by playwright Glyn Maxwell.

Enid Blyton’s group of mystery solvers will be played by Harry Jardine, (Shakespeare in Love West End) George Caple (Liverpool Everyman rep company 2017), Aryana Ramkhalawon (Ode to Leeds, West Yorkshire Playhouse), Harriet Slater (Vice Versa RSC), Kaffe Keating (Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time, West End), Anton Cross (Barney in Storyhouse’s production of Stig of the Dump) and Molly Logan (The Grapes of Wrath, West Yorkshire Playhouse). Completing the cast is Nick Figgis (War Horse, National Theatre), Joel Sam (Swallows and Amazons Theatre by the Lake) and Tilly Mae Millbrook (A Little Night Music, The Watermill).

And returning to Chester after the summer performing in the inaugural season’s rep company are Barbara Hockaday (The Beggar’s Opera, Alice in Wonderland) and Rebecca Birch (Alice in Alice in Wonderland).

Plus, in a unique relationship with the University of Chester, three MA Drama students join the cast: Evangeline Hartley, Thomas Martin and Alexandra Deane.

Alex Clifton said: ‘I am extremely excited about this incredibly talented group of actors we have to perform Glyn Maxwell’s sparkling new version of The Secret Seven. “We’re having our first Christmas at Storyhouse, and with this story it’s set to be a truly magical adventure that celebrates the great bonds of childhood.

“Rehearsals have got us all feeling very Christmassy!"

(Image: UGC)

The Secret Seven has been adapted for the stage by Glyn Maxwell (The Beggar’s Opera, Alice in Wonderland, Wind in the Willows and Cyrano de Bergerac) with music by Harry Blake (resident composer West Yorkshire Playhouse).

Working with Hachette Children’s Group, owners of Enid Blyton Entertainment, Storyhouse’s award-winning team will deliver a stylish new production of this beloved book to celebrate the power of play, imagination and community.

The production, set during Christmas time, will be performed on the theatre’s intimate thrust stage, with evocative staging and an original acoustic score.

The entire building will come alive with Enid Blyton’s work as the library spaces which weave their way around the building are filled with material and images from the world of The Secret Seven.

Enid Blyton’s publisher, Hodder Children’s Books, will be stocking Storyhouse children’s library with Enid Blyton’s much-loved books, ensuring her stories remain at the heart of every childhood.

Tickets are on sale now to find out more and book visit storyhouse.com