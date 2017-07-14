Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Summer with Storyhouse in Chester continues to be a rich and varied season of top class entertainment with something to appeal to all tastes.

Among the highlights too look forward to are National Theatre Live, this season’s movie blockbusters, classical music concerts, jazz and folk nights, Shakespearean drama and brand-new musicals.

Shakespeare’s brutal thriller Julius Caesar, critically acclaimed musical The Beggar’s Opera, celebrated singer Jacqui Dankworth, some of Europe’s most esteemed classical musicians, the latest in the Planet of the Apes franchise and some of the best in UK theatre streamed live – all of this and more is happening in Chester’s new £37m Storyhouse in July and August.

The opening production on the new Storyhouse Stage continues its run until August 27. The Beggar’s Opera, a new version of John Gay’s 18th century play, is a comedy musical written by celebrated playwright Glyn Maxwell. Set in Chester and referencing Northgate Street, Christleton and Mickle Trafford, more than 5,500 theatregoers have already experienced this breathtaking show.

Also on stage, Shakespeare’s brutal political thriller Julius Caesar continues its indoor run before transferring to the Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre.

Director Loveday Ingram’s critically-acclaimed version features a blood drop, a community chorus made up of more than 25 local people, strobe lighting, decommissioned weapons and modern dress. Not to be missed.

In the cinema, War for The Planet Of The Apes, the final film in the modern Planet Of The Apes trilogy, is receiving glowing reviews from critics worldwide. Storyhouse will be screening the film in its unique lightbox cinema from the national release date. Other film highlights include World War One epic Dunkirk and Western remake The Beguiled.

As well as mainstream blockbusters, independent, classic and world cinema, Storyhouse will also be screening productions from the National Theatre and the Royal Opera House.

And screening on consecutive Thursday evenings in July is Angels in America Part One: Millennium Approaches and Part Two: Perestroika – the National Theatre’s new production of Tony Kushner’s two-part seminal American classic, with an all-star cast including Andrew Garfield, Denise Gough and Nathan Lane, and directed by Olivier-award winner Marianne Elliot.

Later in the summer (August 31) comes a screening of the Olivier award-winning Yerma, with Billie Piper starring in the Young Vic’s sell-out production of Lorca’s shattering masterpiece.

Two unmissable concerts will be staged on the Storyhouse stage this summer. Violinist Thomas Gould will be performing with pianist Gwilym Simock and Bernhardt Schimpelsberger on percussion on July 18. Audiences will be treated to pieces from Bartók, Monti, Arvo Pärt, John McLaughlin, and new compositions by Simcock and Schimpelsberger.

And on August 17 one of the country’s most highly regarded vocalists teams up with award winning guitarist Craig Ogden. Their programme includes a diverse mixture of intimate songs from Paul Simon and James Taylor to Henry Mancini and Michel Legrand.

Alex Clifton, artistic director at Storyhouse, said: “We hope we have a summer for all tastes and budgets here at Storyhouse. We are looking forward to welcoming back many of the thousands who visited us during our glorious opening weeks, as well as meeting people for the very first time.

“Whether it is seeing a play or listening to a concert in our incredible new theatre, watching a movie or streamed theatre production in our unique cinema this summer, we truly hope people will make the effort to come and support their new cultural centre – and experience something great!’

Tickets for Julius Caesar, The Beggar’s Opera, the music concerts and Live on Screen events start at £19.50. A cinema ticket is £9.50 or £7.

To book visit www.storyhouse.com or 01244 409113 and select the book ticket option.