Storyhouse has announced it is launching a new youth theatre programme in September.

The programme is aimed at young people from across the borough aged between 5–25.

Youth theatre for ages 5–13 and young programme for ages 14–25 will each provide interested young people with the opportunity to experience everything that the world of theatre has to offer, from one of the UK’s most exciting new venues.

It is an opportunity that requires no existing experience - all that is needed is passion, enthusiasm and energy.

Weekly workshops will help develop confident, creative and versatile young performers, built around creating a fun, inclusive environment giving young people the opportunity to work with professionals to develop theatre skills and work creatively with other young people.

The programmes are led by a range of experienced theatre practitioners including actors, directors, designers and technicians.

Storyhouse Young Company graduates Olivia Hackland and Alex McGonagle are each starring in the opening season of Storyhouse and at Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre this summer.

Olivia said: “I took part in the Storyhouse Young Company in 2016 and from that I auditioned for and became part of the inaugural REP Company. Joining the Young Company led to my first professional theatre job so I can safely say that it was one of the best decisions I ever made and one of the greatest opportunities I will ever be given. I cannot recommend it enough.”

Alex added: “In 2016 I joined Storyhouse’s young company, thinking it would just be a fun summer project, little did I know it would introduce me to some fabulous people and give me the opportunity to work with industry professionals. And never in my wildest dreams did I think it would lead to being part of Storyhouse’s first ever rep company!”

Youth theatre and young programme each takes place between September and July, in three 12-13 week terms. Each age group meets once a week during term time.

Participants’ work will culminate each term in a performance in the Garret Theatre. Term fees are £120 with some discounts available.

Places are limited, to find out more and register visit storyhouse.com.