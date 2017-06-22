Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Blood Brothers is coming to Storyhouse this autumn.

The smash hit musical has been touring theatres up and down the country, and will stop at Chester’s new £37m cultural centre for one week only from October 9 to 14.

Hailed as one of the best musicals of all time, Blood Brothers – written by award-winning playwright Willy Russell – has triumphed across the globe.

This epic tale of Liverpool life started as a play, performed at a Liverpool comprehensive school in 1981 before opening at the Liverpool Playhouse in 1983, completing sell out seasons in the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Japan.

Blood Brothers also ran in London’s West End for 24 years, exceeding 10,000 performances – one of only three musicals ever to achieve that milestone.

No stranger to Blood Brothers, Lyn Paul will reprise the iconic role of Mrs Johnstone, one she first played in 1997 and in the final West End performances at the Phoenix Theatre in 2012.

Lyn rose to fame in the early 1970s as a member of the New Seekers.

Musical theatre regular Dean Chisnall returns to the role of the narrator.

He has performed in a number of musicals including Shrek the Musical (West End and UK tour), Love Never Dies, Never Forget, Evita and The Woman in White.

Sean Jones reprises his role as Mickey, a role he has performed in the West End, including as part of the final cast at the Phoenix Theatre in 2012 alongside Lyn Paul, and on tour.

The memorable score includes A Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the emotionally charged hit Tell Me It’s Not True.

When Mrs Johnstone, a young mother, is deserted by her husband and left to her own devices to provide for seven hungry children she takes a job as a housekeeper in order to make ends meet.

It is not long before her brittle world crashes around her when she discovers herself to be pregnant yet again – this time with twins!

In a moment of weakness and desperation, she enters a secret pact with her employer which leads inexorably to the show’s shattering climax.

A sensational cast, incredible show stopping music, remarkable staging and five star performances make Blood Brothers an enthralling night of entertainment.