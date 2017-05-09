Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The multi award-winning smash hit Billy Elliot the Musical comes to the Liverpool Empire this week.

Acclaimed by audiences and critics alike, the show has now been seen by nearly 11 million people across five continents and is the recipient of more than 80 awards internationally, including ten Tony Awards and five Olivier Awards.

Set in a northern mining town, against the background of the 1984/’85 miners’ strike, Billy’s journey takes him out of the boxing ring and into a ballet class where he discovers a passion for dance that inspires his family and whole community and changes his life forever.

(Photo: Alastair Muir)

Featuring a timeless score by Elton John, sensational dance and a powerful story that has captivated millions around the world, Billy Elliot the Musical is an uplifting and spectacular theatrical experience.

Anna-Jane Casey returns to the role of dance teacher Mrs Wilkinson having successfully played the role at the Victoria Palace in the West End in 2014. Martin Walsh plays Billy’s dad, his TV credits include Game of Thrones, Downton Abbey and Coronation Street.

Scott Garnham takes on the role of Tony and Andrea Miller is Grandma.

(Photo: Alastair Muir)

They are joined by Adam Abbou (14 from Liverpool), Emile Gooding (12 from Reading), Haydn May (12 from Bath) and Lewis Smallman (13 from West Bromwich) who all play the title role.

In total, worldwide, 95 boys have now played the iconic role of Billy Elliot on stage.

The show runs at the Liverpool Empire from Wednesday, May 10 to Saturday, May 27. Tuesday–Saturday evenings 7.30pm, Thursday and Saturday matinees 2.30pm.

Tickets priced from £12 are on available from Empire Theatre box office on 0844 871 3017 or atgtickets.com/Liverpool.