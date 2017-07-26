The video will start in 8 Cancel

Trendy cocktail bar The Alchemist officially opens its doors in Chester this Friday (July 28).

The luxury venue, which also features an upmarket restaurant on the top floor, opens in place of the former Gin Rickey's and Luke's Eating House on St John Street, following a £1.1m refurbishment.

Already a hugely popular bar in cities like Liverpool and Manchester, The Alchemist specialises in dozens of spectacular cocktail concoctions including caramelised rum punch, white cosmo and even a kale cocktail.

But it's not just drinks on the menu – there's also an impressive food menu, with a specialised breakfast and brunch menu featuring a full English, steak, eggs and hash browns, eggs Benedict and huevos rancheros to name just a few.

Mouth-watering menu

Upstairs in the restaurant, chefs cook up a range of culinary delights such as Nori blackened salmon, fajitas and tacos, as well as old fashioned pub grub like fish finger sandwiches and fish and chips.

There are also 'tapatisers' for smaller appetites, consisting of unique eats including prawn lollipops and seeded falafel. And, of course, there is a mouth-watering dessert menu.

Simon Potts, managing director of The Alchemist, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be opening our tenth site in Chester, just six years after the brand’s inception.

"When we launched in Spinningfields back in 2010, we looked to push the boundaries of the Manchester drinking and casual dining experience through theatrical cocktails, engaging service and interesting spaces."

'Something different'

He added: "We’re now establishing ourselves as one of the most talked about bar and restaurant brands in the UK, and we are delighted to open in Chester and intend to bring something different to its food and drink scene.

“Opening our tenth site, in a city rich in heritage with a bustling nightlife, demonstrates the dedication and commitment of The Alchemist team.

"2017 is set to be our most exciting year yet, as consumer demand increases for richer, immersive and shareable bar and restaurant experiences.”

The Alchemist opens at 9am on Friday (July 28) until midnight.