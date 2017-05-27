Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The team at The Alvanley Arms in Cotebrook near Tarporley recently hosted a special charity night for their talented chef Aaron Ferris, who was diagnosed with terminal bowel and stomach cancer just five weeks after starting work at the pub.

The evening on May 3 consisted of raffle prizes throughout the event, which built up to the all-important auction towards the end of the night.

The Alvanley Arms team was accompanied by none other than celebrity chef Simon Rimmer, who supported them to the hilt for this fantastic cause.

Licensee Harry Challinor said: “Earlier this year we had the good fortune in employing a young, very talented and passionate chef called Aaron. After five weeks of working for us, we developed a great connection with Aaron, as he made such an enormous impact on our pub. However, he became ill and at just 25 years of age has now been diagnosed with terminal bowel and stomach cancer. On hearing this devastating news, myself, Julie and all at The Alvanley organised an event to raise awareness of this deadly disease and raise some money for Aaron.”

The charity event and dinner involved some of Aaron’s previous colleagues who he worked with as a chef in London, who helped to serve up tasteful food on the night. The menu was expertly designed by Aaron himself, and included a delicious selection of innovative foods, such as: live rock pool (crab ravioli, mussels, clams, prawns and sea herbs with a shellfish bisque), cherry bakewell (cherry soup, frangipane sphere, toasted almonds, cherry sorbet and Italian meringue), and many more delicious memorable dishes.

Harry continued: “The event was very emotional, but we had a great turn out and we’d like to say a big thank you to all who helped make the night so special. A two-hour helicopter ride over Cheshire was donated to Aaron as part of the auction, and after experiencing the trip on Saturday, he said it was the best thing he’s ever done. “Robinsons also helped a lot with the night, with a special thanks to David Bremner and Sarah Rogers who facilitated enormously. In spite of the circumstances, we’re incredibly proud of the community for pulling together and to have raised so much in such a short period; this is tribute to Aaron and how much everybody thinks of him.”

With the great help and generosity of all involved they raised a huge £15,100 which will be going to Aaron’s suggested charity When You Wish Upon A Star.

For more information about The Alvanley Arms, visit their website here: www.alvanleyarms.co.uk or their Facebook page.

If anybody would like to donate to When You Wish Upon A Star, email Harry.Challinor@hotmail.co.uk.