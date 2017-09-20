Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ester Dee caused shock-waves when she joined The Real Housewives of Cheshire and revealed that she was engaged to former Chester businessman Rob Lloyd while she was married to another man.

But now Czech-born Ester has declared there will be no more drama in her love life on the new series of the ITVBe reality show, the Manchester Evening News reports.

Speaking ahead of the new series, she said: “I don’t have any more love life dramas. I’m still with my husband on a trial period and I live in Wilmslow with my baby and my mum.”

(Image: Eddie Garvey)

Reflecting on the dramatic events of the previous series, Ester says she has no regrets about opening up about her complicated love life on Real Housewives.

And she was full of praise for her co-stars who she credits for supporting her.

She told us: “The show changed my life and these girls have changed my life completely.

“They are like angels.”

In the 'at home' show presented by Brian Dowling at the end of the last series in May, Ester revealed that she had split from Rob, the father of her toddler daughter Bertie, and was back with her 61-year-old husband, who has not featured in the show.

Ester told WAG Leanne Brown in a heart-to-heart in series five that she was married, but 'then I met Rob and we had a passionate affair'.

And she confirmed: “I do not cheat on Rob, I cheat WITH Rob.”

(Image: ITV Picture Desk)

Speaking out about their split Rob, who appeared on Channel 4’s The Secret Millionaire in 2009, told us previously: “She was with me and married to someone else. I’m so angry with this situation, it’s farcical.

“Out of this has come a beautiful little girl but the way I’ve been treated is terrible.

“I found out that she was married the day after my daughter’s wedding in September last year and it came as a complete surprise. I didn’t even know she was married.

“As far as I’m concerned going on the programme has not done me any good.”