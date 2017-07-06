The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fans of ITVBe’s Real Housewives of Cheshire were in for a treat as they watched cast members strut into Chester ’s Cruise nightclub with the cameras rolling.

Production managers and nightclub owners were remaining tight-lipped but with the main characters present it seems likely the latest series is being shot in the city centre venue on a balmy summer’s day.

Filming is continuing this afternoon (Thursday, July 6) and into the evening with all the stars gracing the red carpet dressed up to the nines.

WAG Dawn Ward, who is married to former Manchester City footballer and businessman Ashley Ward, smiled for the camera as she tottered in on high heels accompanied by glamorous daughters Taylor and Darby.

The Wards live in a grand family home in Great Warford, Cheshire, with 20 acres of land.

Gingerly climbing out of a white Mercedes limousine on camera were fellow cast members Stacey Forsey and Seema Malhotra.

Stacey is married to businessman Dave Forsey, the former chief executive of Sports Direct and they have two children Grace and Zac.

Stacey, from Prestbury, loves to entertain, putting her degree in hospitality management into good use hosting parties, fashion shows and charity events.

Seema also has a passion for haute couture and studied fashion and design at the University of Salford.

Following her degree she took a year out, during which she met Sandeep Malhotra – who was helping to run his parent’s fashion business. The pair fell in love and were married shortly afterwards. They also became business partners setting up their successful fashion business Forever Unique in 2008.

There's a new Real Housewife of Cheshire and she used to live in Chester

Dental nurses Emma Mulholland, Jenna Griffiths and Claire Carroll, who is also practice manager, all work opposite Cruise in Smiles by Design and are huge fans of the show.

The 'excited' trio spotted born and bred Cheshire cast member Lauren Simon entering the club along with Dawn, Stacey and Seema.

Emma, who was working her last day at the surgery, commented: “We watch it religiously every week. I do. I love it. The outfits, make-up...”

Claire chipped in: “It’s just good entertainment isn’t it? And it’s exciting for us because it’s right across the road from our practice. So we’re doing teeth and watching filming.”

Jenna added: “All the drama going on, all the places, all the clothes.”

But it’s not real life is it?

“What TV is real though unless you’ve got the documentary channels on?” she responded.