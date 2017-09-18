Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new one man show celebrating more than half a century of James Bond can be seen at Chester’s Commercial Hotel on September 28.

‘One Man Bond: Every Bond Film In 60 Minutes’ stars Brian Gorman as more than 200 characters, including every James Bond from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig, including M, Moneypenny, Q, and the infamous villains Dr No, Goldfinger, Blofeld, Mr Big, Scaramanga, Jaws, and Raul Silva. It is a whirlwind tour of every cinematic adventure of the world’s favourite secret agent, and his often outlandish missions to save the world time and time again.

The show has recently been commissioned to be performed at the world famous Pinewood Studios (home of the Bond movies), and can also be seen at the 2018 Starburst Media City Festival in Manchester.

Brian doesn’t rely on any elaborate props, costumes, or special effects, and takes the audience from the groovy, psychedelic sixties of the super smooth Sean Connery, through to the modern day bone-crunching, and ultra realistic, Daniel Craig.

Manchester-based Brian Gorman is a life-long Bond fan, having read all the Ian Fleming novels as a child in the 1970s, and seeing every movie dozens of times.

He wrote, and co-produced, the highly-acclaimed stage play, ‘NEW DAWN FADES: A Play About Joy Division & Manchester’ which has toured nationally for the last 4 years, and played to capacity audiences and standing ovations.

Brian was born in Wigan, and studied for a degree in English and Art at Chester College in the 1990s. He then worked at the Chester Gateway Theatre for 12 years, and appeared on stage in a variety of productions including the hugely popular ‘Bouncers’. Brian also worked, and performed, at Alexanders in Rufus Court.

For tickets search One Man Bond on www.eventbrite.co.uk .