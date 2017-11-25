Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A restaurant on our own doorstep has been named one of the very best pizza places in the UK.

Elephant Bank in Neston scooped one of the six Gold Awards at the PAPA (Pizza, Pasta and Italian Food Association) Awards.

Judges scoured the country to seek out the best of the Italian food industry.

Other pizzerias who made the cut are located in Bristol, Hertfordshire and South Wales, which means Elephant Bank is the best in the north of England.

Owners Emma and Adam Mitchell told the Liverpool Echo: "We are so proud to come away with the Gold Award.

"We only opened our doors 11 months ago and it's completely overwhelming.

"The team behind Elephant Bank have put so much effort into attempting to make our little Pizzeria in Neston a success story and this makes everything we’ve done completely worth it. It’s a huge honour and we’re absolutely thrilled."

Elephant Bank is the third addition to the Elephant collection, with a coffee shop in Neston and the Elephant Lounge in Parkgate.