LA pop artist Fiona Grey has revealed the video for her latest single Money and is preparing to embark on her UK tour which comes to Telford’s Warehouse in Chester on Friday, September 8.

Drawing inspiration from fashion photographer Helmut Newton, Grey and her director Chase R McCurdy filmed the music video in Paris, where they shot specific scenes in the infamous Le Smoking alley — the exact location where Newton styled and photographed the statement-making Yves Saint Laurent tuxedo in 1975.

The video was also styled by Los Angeles-based fashion stylist and costume designer, Alexandra Mandelkorn.

Money will be featured on Grey’s upcoming EP, produced by Mike Schuppan (M83, Paramore, Jimmy Eat World, Ziggy Marley), due out this autumn.

Fiona Grey is a 22-year-old composer and songwriter based in Los Angeles, by way of Chicago. With a background in musical theatre performance and influences including David Bowie, Debbie Harry and Missing Persons, Grey pushes the boundaries of traditional pop music through her edgy songs and energetic live performances.

She has performed at notable LA venues such as Troubadour and Resident and shared the bill with popular acts including Charli XCX and Foals while touring as a backing vocalist for Kitten.

To date, Grey has released two EPs, including Striped Heart and Belladonna. The latter featured the acclaimed singles Beauty Queen and What You Want, which was featured on The Wild Honey Pie and placed on a promo spot for TV Land’s Younger, starring Hillary Duff and Sutton Foster.

Grey’s new EP, according to Grey, will examine our culture’s widespread infatuation with pop culture and obsession with love. With powerful vocals, live string instrumentation and a rock ‘n’ roll heartbeat, the EP invites listeners to tap into their own human emotions, taking them on a journey wrought with tenderness and uncertainty.

Call 01244 390090 or visit www.telfordswarehouse.com for details of her Chester concert.